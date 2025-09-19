Solidarity fast and vigil for Palestine in Valletta

Local civil society network Ġustizzja għall-Palestina has announced a two-day solidarity fast and vigil in Valletta to call for urgent action against what it describes as “Israel’s genocide and indiscriminate starvation of the Palestinian people”.

The event will take place on 20 and 21 September at Castille Place, where participants will fast and gather in vigil to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Organisers said the action is a reminder of the “man-made famine” and the continued killing of civilians, urging the Maltese government to impose sanctions on Israel.

Throughout the two days, the names of Palestinian victims will be read aloud. On Saturday and Sunday, the names of children killed will be read, beginning with the youngest. On Sunday at 9am, the names of journalists killed and abducted will be read, followed at 5pm by the names of health care workers killed. The vigil will close at 7pm on Sunday. A press conference is scheduled for Saturday at 3pm.

The vigil has been endorsed by 25 Maltese and international NGOs, including Moviment Graffitti, PEN Malta, Humanists Malta, the Malta Association for Youth Workers, and MGRM, as well as public figures such as former President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, former Prime Minister Alfred Sant, and former Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech.

In an open letter accompanying the announcement, the endorsing groups accused Israel of escalating violence not only in Palestine but also in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Qatar. They reiterated their demand that Malta stop allowing ships under its flag to transport weapons, jet fuel, or other supplies that may aid the occupation.

The solidarity action forms part of a global weekend of protests supported by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, with demonstrations and vigils taking place in cities worldwide.

Ġustizzja għall-Palestina has called on the public to join the vigil at Castille Place or participate in the fast from home or work, insisting that “there will only be more violence unless Israel is totally isolated economically and militarily.”