Second planning protest announced against planning reforms

A coalition of environmental and civil society organisations has called for a second national protest later this month, accusing the Maltese government of pursuing planning reforms that “hand all power to developers” and threaten both democracy and the environment.

The demonstration will take place on Monday 27 October, beginning at 5:30pm outside the law courts in Valletta before marching towards parliament, where the government is expected to present its annual Budget.

In a statement published on Monday, campaign organisers said they have been left with “no other option than to fend off this massive threat to our quality of life and democracy,” accusing Prime Minister Robert Abela of ignoring widespread public opposition to the proposed planning legislation.

The new reforms, consisting of two planning bills and three legal notices, have been described by the coalition as a “Damocles’ sword” that would dismantle safeguards against overdevelopment, weaken judicial oversight, and effectively grant amnesty for illegal construction carried out up to last year.

The groups argue that the measures would make it nearly impossible for citizens to appeal or overturn illegal planning decisions.

Organisers say the timing of the protest, coinciding with the Budget presentation, is intended to send a clear message that “this is not business as usual”.

The Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign brings together several major NGOs and environmental groups, including BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, and Nature Trust – FEE Malta, among others.