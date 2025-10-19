IĠM donates journalism awards fees to help Gaza reporters

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has announced it will donate all submission fees from this year's Malta Journalism Awards to help journalists working in Gaza.

"The IĠM wants to put its money where its mouth is. For this reason, I am pleased to announce that, thanks to the contribution of our sponsors, all the proceeds paid by journalists to participate in these awards will be donated entirely to a fund administered by the IFJ to help our colleagues in Gaza,” IĠM President Matthew Xuereb said during Saturday night's awards ceremony at Verdala Palace.

The annual Malta Journalism Awards brought together journalists and media houses for a night of celebration at the historic venue. The ceremony was once again held under the auspices of the Office of the President.

The donation will go to the International Federation of Journalists' Safety Fund, which provides support to journalists working in dangerous conditions.

EFJ Secretary General Ricardo Gutierrez welcomed the gesture in a video message, saying it means a great deal to journalists in Gaza. "We consider this as a strong signal of solidarity and support," he said.

This year, MaltaToday journalists earned top recognition across several categories at this year’s Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) Awards, with wins and high placements that underscored the newsroom’s strong performance in investigative, environmental, and feature reporting.

A full list of this year's award winners can be found on the IĠM's website.