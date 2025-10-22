Operation leads to seizure of illegal devices, trapping sites

A coordinated operation this week to tackle illegal bird hunting and trapping across Malta resulted in the seizure of multiple devices and the dismantling of several trapping sites, according to BirdLife Malta.

The out-of-hours operation, conducted jointly by the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU), the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU), and BirdLife Malta, targeted several areas including Mġarr, Ta’ Qali and Ħal Farruġ.

In Mġarr, officers confiscated three electronic bird callers and five speakers. At Ta’ Qali, four speakers, two mist nets and one trapping site containing unattended clap nets were dismantled. In Ħal Farruġ, five callers, 13 speakers and two trapping sites with unattended clap nets were seized.

BirdLife said the illegal use of electronic callers and unattended nets poses a serious threat to wild birds. BirdLife Malta said the coordinated action “saved countless birds” from being illegally trapped.

Separately, in Mellieħa, BirdLife Malta reported a suspected finch trapper who was allegedly preparing to begin trapping before the official season opening on 20 October. Officials confiscated live finches and trapping nets at the site, and court proceedings are expected to follow.

BirdLife Malta said that despite the season’s official start date, evidence of ongoing illegal trapping activity had already been observed, with electronic callers heard in operation across several areas.

The organisation thanked the Environmental Protection Unit and the Malta Ranger Unit for what it described as their continued cooperation in protecting the Maltese countryside.