Customs dog Peter dies aged nine

Peter, a Cocker Spaniel who served with the Malta Customs Department as a detection dog, has died at the age of nine, officials confirmed with MaltaToday.

Peter served for four years with the Customs Canine Unit, where it was tasked with detecting cash and tobacco. It retired in early 2023.

During its service, Peter made 84 positive detections, including approximately €598,000 in undeclared cash and around 150kg of tobacco.

Its greatest achievement came when it intercepted €33,164 in undeclared cash in a single operation at Malta International Airport.

Peter’s work helped strengthen Malta’s controls against smuggling and undeclared funds, earning him recognition as one of the department’s most effective detection dogs.

In 2021, Peter, won the award for best dog during an award ceremony for dogs inn Malta.