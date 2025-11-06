MUT declares trade dispute over delayed Junior College collective agreement

The Malta Union of Teachers has declared a new trade dispute with the government, this time over the two-year delay in concluding the collective agreement for the University of Malta Junior College.

In a press statement on Thursday, the MUT said that, after almost two years since the start of negotiations, the government has not yet responded to the financial proposal it tabled in early summer.

According to MUT, the previous agreement expired in December 2023.

“It is clear that this agreement, the well-being and the improved conditions of work of Lecturers at the University of Malta Junior College are not a priority for the government and its representatives during negotiations,” the statement said.

They also said that the delay in negotiations and the failure to provide financial support despite promising it for several months are "unacceptable to the Union.”

MUT is set to meet with lecturers to update them about the situation. Following this, they said they will order industrial action.