Animal welfare commissioner halts planned dog transfer after Naples visit

Malta’s Commissioner for Animal Welfare Fleur Abela has advised against a planned cross-border transfer of dogs following an official inspection visit to a shelter in Naples, citing animal welfare concerns.

The visit, held on 15 December, followed concerns raised by activists and non-governmental organisations and ongoing discussions with the relevant authorities, including the Office of the Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights, Alicia Bugeja Said.

Abela said she exercised her full investigative mandate in line with the Animal Welfare Act, as part of the commissioner’s ongoing efforts to ensure that international animal welfare operations meet the highest legal and ethical standards.

Accompanied by the general manager of the Maltese Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA), Mary Cassar Torregiani, Abela carried out an on-site inspection at Dogs Town SRL in Naples earlier on Monday.

While the shelter’s administration provided assurances and documentation related to permits and licences, the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare formally advised — as a precaution and in the best interests of animal welfare that the planned operation scheduled for 17 December 2025, should not proceed.

The recommendation was immediately communicated to the Office of the Parliamentary Secretary, which acted in line with the commissioner’s findings and requested the cancellation of the proposed transfer being handled by the Directorate for Animal Welfare.

In a statement, the commissioner’s office thanked the MSPCA for its cooperation, as well as activists, the commissioner’s team, staff within the Directorate for Animal Welfare, including Maxine Borg, other relevant authorities and members of the public.

As a direct result of the coordinated effort, eight dogs were successfully identified on Monday for rehoming.

The outcome, the statement said, highlights the strength of Malta’s animal welfare framework when institutions, civil society and government work together with shared purpose and responsibility.

“Today, sound judgment prevailed,” the statement concluded.

Bugeja Said welcomed the commissioner’s recommendation and announced she had ordered the Animal Welfare Director to stop the dogs’ transfer.