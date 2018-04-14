menu

Old Mtarfa military hospital identified for new international school

The Ministry for Education has issued a request for proposals for the administration and refurbishment of a new international school in Mtarfa

14 April 2018, 3:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The former military hospital premises in Mtarfa are currently underutilised according to the Ministry for Education.
The Ministry for Education has issued a request for proposals for the design, refurbishment, operation and maintenance of a new international school in Mtarfa.

The government’s request for proposals is aimed at institutions that are currently offering or have delivered an internationally recognised curriculum.

The request, which was issued in collaboration with Projects Malta, the Director of Contracts and the Lands Department comes as a result of the ever-increasing percentage of foreigners in the workforce, which the ministry says, necessitates a new international school.

The area chosen for the project is the old Mtrafa military hospital, which amounts to 28,567 square metres with a building footprint of 3.860 square metres and which is currently underutilised.

The EUPA offices and the Foundation for Educational Services which currently make use of the buildings will be relocated, the Ministry said.

If approved, the concession will be for a 40 year-period with a yearly ground rent of €50,000 for the first five years which will then increase to €125,000 per year. The rent will then increase periodically after 10 years.

 

