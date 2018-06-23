menu

Price of Maltese bread to rise as of next month

The proposed price increase will see the large loaf price rise by 24c and the small loaf price by 20c due to increasing wage demands and the price of wheat

23 June 2018, 11:18am
by Karl Azzopardi
The price of Maltese bread is expected to increase due to an increase in expenses and wages
Maltese bread prices will increase as of next month due to increased expenses and wages, according to media reports.

The proposed increase in bread prices will see the large loaf price go up by 24c and the small loaf by 20c. 

The agreement reached between approximately 90 bakers, will come into action as of next month as a response to the increase in the price of wheat as well as the ever-increasing wage demands. 

The price of a 50kg sack of wheat will increase by €2, according to local reports.

A large portion of Maltese bakers buy wheat from Federated Mills, whose managerial director, Marco Cachia, claimed that bakers who buy wheat from the company have been notified about the increased international price of wheat. 

“Foreign experts who collaborate with us in the process of buying wheat have notified us that the price of wheat will increase in a manner that forces the company to revise the way it operates, forcing us to increase the price. This is the first time in four and a half years that the price of wheat has been altered,” Cachia told the media.

