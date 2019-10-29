menu

Updated | 112 system back up after going offline due to thunderstorm

The emergency number 112 is back in operation after being temporarily down due to damage caused by lightning

laura_calleja
29 October 2019, 8:46am
by Laura Calleja

The emergency number 112 is back in operation after being temporarily down due to damage caused by lightning, the Ministry of Home and National Security has confirmed.

Previously, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Michael Farrugia had advised the public to call an alternative number due to the service being rendered unavailable because of the bad weather. The service was down for approximately an hour.

Telephone calls made on the emergency number are processed at a control room inside the police headquarters. From there action is taken according to the emergency service required, with the call being transferred as necessary to the hospital, the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces or the Police. 

More in National
Updated | 112 system back up after going offline due to thunderstorm
National

Updated | 112 system back up after going offline due to thunderstorm
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Low emission cars: changeover must not burden motorists
National

[WATCH] Low emission cars: changeover must not burden motorists
Karl Azzopardi
European elections cost €7 million to hold
National

European elections cost €7 million to hold
Kurt Sansone
Iklin Wasteserv plant illegally storing electrical waste, PN MP claims
National

Iklin Wasteserv plant illegally storing electrical waste, PN MP claims
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.