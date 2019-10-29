Updated | 112 system back up after going offline due to thunderstorm

The emergency number 112 is back in operation after being temporarily down due to damage caused by lightning, the Ministry of Home and National Security has confirmed.

Previously, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Michael Farrugia had advised the public to call an alternative number due to the service being rendered unavailable because of the bad weather. The service was down for approximately an hour.

112 is down after being hit by lightning. For emergency call 25458200 — Michael Farrugia (@dr_micfarr) October 29, 2019

Telephone calls made on the emergency number are processed at a control room inside the police headquarters. From there action is taken according to the emergency service required, with the call being transferred as necessary to the hospital, the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces or the Police.