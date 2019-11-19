[WATCH] Cabinet on pardon: reticent ministers say they support Muscat

Cabinet ministers have said that they support Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s decision to award a presidential pardon to an alleged criminal arrested last Thursday, suspected of being involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

On Tuesday morning, before cabinet met for its weekly meeting, the PM said he signed a letter in which he has committed himself to recommend a presidential pardon, once the suspect alleged to be involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia reveals everything he knows about the case.

Muscat did not identify the suspect but said the person had indicated to police they had evidence to corroborate their claims.

Asked to comment about the decision, after leaving the cabinet meeting, economy minister Chris Cardona said he fully supported Muscat’s decision to award the pardon.

“The Prime Minister was very clear in his comments to journalists this morning, and I have nothing to add,” Cardona said.

Cardona also refused to comment on whether the decision was discussed during a cabinet meeting.

“What is discussed during cabinet meetings is secret and confidential, and I will not be talking about what was discussed,” Cardona told journalists.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne reiterated Cardona’s comments, as he too backed Muscat’s decision to award the presidential pardon.

“We will support the Prime Minister in what he is doing,’ Fearne said.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera refused to comment about the decision.

Asked by the media on whether the cabinet was consulted before the decision was taken, Herrera cited the confidentiality surrounding the cabinet meetings.

“I will not be talking about what is happening in the cabinet,” Herrera said.

Foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela refused to speak to the media when asked about the decision.