[WATCH] The challenges of the Maltese language explored
XtraSajf | Maltese language educators Leanne Ellul and Charles Briffa discuss the challenges the native tongue has and its beauty
Maltese is this country’s everyday language and various surveys have shown that a vast majority prefer to talk and listen to TV programmes in their native tongue.
But the language also faces its challenges in an ever-changing society.
XtraSajf discussed these challenges and the beauty of Maltese with Junior College lecturer and author Leanne Ellul and retired professor of Maltese, Charles Briffa.