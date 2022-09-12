menu

[WATCH] The challenges of the Maltese language explored

XtraSajf | Maltese language educators Leanne Ellul and Charles Briffa discuss the challenges the native tongue has and its beauty

maltatoday
12 September 2022, 1:12pm
by Staff Reporter
Leanne Ellul and Charles Briffa
Leanne Ellul and Charles Briffa

Maltese is this country’s everyday language and various surveys have shown that a vast majority prefer to talk and listen to TV programmes in their native tongue.

But the language also faces its challenges in an ever-changing society.

XtraSajf discussed these challenges and the beauty of Maltese with Junior College lecturer and author Leanne Ellul and retired professor of Maltese, Charles Briffa.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.