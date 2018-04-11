UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich 0 (2) – Sevilla 0 (1)

Last week's 2-1 comeback win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan proved enough as a spirited Sevilla were unable to respond with the away goals they needed.

Bayern wrapped up a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win at Augsburg on Saturday but this was a patient, workmanlike display with scant evidence of the thrills witnessed elsewhere in this week's quarter-finals.

Sevilla enjoyed enough openings in the first half to make life uncomfortable for their illustrious hosts but lacked composure in front of goal.

Joaquin Correa's header against the crossbar after half-time was the closest Manchester United's conquerors came to a breakthrough, although the Argentina forward's night ended in ignominy as he was set off for a horrible stoppage-time lunge on Javi Martinez.

Bayern closed out an aggregate victory that will not live long in the memory with little fuss, increasing their chances of an unforgettable triumph in Kiev at the end of May.