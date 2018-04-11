menu

UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich 0 (2) – Sevilla 0 (1)

Bayern Munich avoided the pitfalls endured by some of their fellow European heavyweights as a goalless draw against 10-man Sevilla booked a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

11 April 2018, 11:16pm
Arjen Robben in action
Arjen Robben in action

Last week's 2-1 comeback win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan proved enough as a spirited Sevilla were unable to respond with the away goals they needed.

Bayern wrapped up a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win at Augsburg on Saturday but this was a patient, workmanlike display with scant evidence of the thrills witnessed elsewhere in this week's quarter-finals.

Sevilla enjoyed enough openings in the first half to make life uncomfortable for their illustrious hosts but lacked composure in front of goal.

Joaquin Correa's header against the crossbar after half-time was the closest Manchester United's conquerors came to a breakthrough, although the Argentina forward's night ended in ignominy as he was set off for a horrible stoppage-time lunge on Javi Martinez.

Bayern closed out an aggregate victory that will not live long in the memory with little fuss, increasing their chances of an unforgettable triumph in Kiev at the end of May.

More in Football
UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich 0 (2) – Sevilla 0 (1)
Football

UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munich 0 (2) – Sevilla 0 (1)
UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid 1 (4) – Juventus 3 (3)
Football

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid 1 (4) – Juventus 3 (3)
Warren Zammit
UEFA Champions League | Manchester City 1 (1) – Liverpool 2 (5)
Football

UEFA Champions League | Manchester City 1 (1) – Liverpool 2 (5)
UEFA Champions League | Roma 3 (4) – Barcelona 0 (4)
Football

UEFA Champions League | Roma 3 (4) – Barcelona 0 (4)
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe