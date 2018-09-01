menu

2nd Place for Baldacchino in Mediterranean Championship

Earlier today harness racing driver Noel Baldacchino was participating in the Mediterranean Championship third leg at the Serbian racetrack of Pozirevac. 

1 September 2018, 6:18pm
Noel Baldacchino
Noel Baldacchino

 Baldacchino managed to finish in 2nd place with the mare Belle Marguerite behind Italian driver Francesco La Rosa.

This means that now after three legs, Italy has gone to the front just half a point ahead of Malta.  Everything now depends on the last leg of the championship which will be raced in Syracuse on 9th December.

