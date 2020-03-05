How can you control those who are out of control?
That’s what happens when you give carte blanche to a mighty juggernaut like the construction industry…reeling it back in can only be done if the Government shows, through concrete action, whose side it is really on
It was only a matter of time, many of us said until someone was killed. But there is no pleasure to be had that our grim foreboding was proved right. The tragic death of Miriam Pace, buried under the rubble of her own home because of negligence in the excavation works next door, has cast a dark cloud over the whole country, and the shockwaves have been palpable.
Meanwhile, many of those living with construction sites in their neighbourhood (in other words, practically every street on the whole island) are understandably terrified that the collapse of their own home is inevitable, and they have been posting photos of the precarious state of their own private hell next door. It is proof of just how bad things are that, despite how bizarre some may seem, none of these photos really surprise me because, like you, I continue to see examples of shoddy workmanship, careless construction and dangerous excavation works almost everywhere, every day. High rise apartments are going up haphazardly, crammed into impossibly tight spaces, overshadowing neighbours’ solar panels (who cares how much you spent on that investment?), ruining heritage sites and protected houses, and oblivious to the adherence to any form of symmetry to existing buildings. These atrocities are there in plain sight, and yet those in authority turn a blind eye.
It almost feels like there is a giant toddler hovering over the country who is busy playing with real-life Lego building blocks, attaching more and more bricks to existing structures in any which way and destroying anything which is interfering with his game.
And, just like a toddler who has always got his way and who has never been disciplined, so too are the construction magnates in Malta similarly out of control. We can argue until we are blue in the face about how this free-for-all got started, but that will not bring Miriam Pace, nor any of the others who have died in the past, back to life. It will not magically re-build any of the homes which have tumbled down as if they were mere children’s building blocks. It will not erase the anguish and despair of the families who have lost everything, nor will it give them their treasured possessions back.
So how do you rein in this monster which was created when building permits became more relaxed and enforcement grew more lax? It is obvious that we are in this situation because once one developer obtained a permit for his project, no matter how ill-advised, dangerous or detrimental to the surroundings, others felt entitled to follow suit. As with all other sectors, if one person flouts the law and gets away with it, that it, it’s game over. Any attempts to push back the tide will prove an impossible task, much like wading through molasses.
In the absence of any real action taken by those in power (all I have read so far are meaningless platitudes), I have let my imagination run wild. If I were in charge, I would issue a unilateral suspension of all ongoing works, and ban any more permits from being issued for the next five years at least; after all, we already have more than enough vacant properties for our size. I would then utilise the existing workforce from all the relevant departments to check each and every building site for irregularities and lack of safety. If your project is adhering to all building regulations, you can continue immediately. Where even one law has been breached, the structure has to be pulled down, no questions asked. And there would be no paying of fines to “regularise your position” or other loopholes which do not solve a single thing. Yes, it’s draconian but this tragedy, and all the tragedies before it, call for draconian measures.
But what about all the money which the developers have invested you ask? Well, frankly, that’s too bad. They should have done things properly in the first place. I’m sure that, financially, they will all be fine. And what about the slowdown to the economy when the construction industry grinds to a halt? Again, too bad. If that is the only thing propping up our economy, then all the talk about passports, gaming and blockchain being such crucial contributors to our economic growth was just that - talk. This is apart from the fact that the nationwide construction sites, non-stop noise, dust and pollution have already dealt a major blow to Malta’s attraction as a tourism destination or for those wishing to re-locate. Apartments which used to be advertised as having sea views have been devalued overnight because powerful construction companies have simply plonked their new development right in front of them.
Even more heartbreaking for those who have scrimped and saved to buy their own home, is the harsh reality that property owners have no protection, nor the right to enjoy their property as it was when it was first purchased. One minute you have a nice view, maybe a garden, a quiet street and nice surroundings then bam! Everything changes and you wake up one morning to diggers, bulldozers, jackhammers and everything you took for granted is gone. To safeguard your own property you have to fork out the money yourself in the form of architect and lawyer fees. The State will not protect you, because the State is in the grips of the construction lobby.
In fact, such as the level of public helplessness because of the status quo that the reaction to the PM’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon announcing a new committee to investigate and give an overview of the current construction sector in Malta was understandably sceptical. Many of the comments left under the video simply said, “Blah blah blah blah”. Despite the faint hope that Robert Abela will manage to prove everyone wrong, unfortunately, we have seen and heard all this before.
That’s what happens when you give carte blanche to a mighty juggernaut like the construction industry…reeling it back in can only be done if the Government shows, through concrete action, whose side it is really on.