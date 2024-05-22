Ta’ Qali obstacle course developers seek green light for reservoirs

The developers who were eyeing a stretch of Ta’ Qali’s agricultural land for a fitness and obstacle course development, have requested a permit to build two water reservoirs and a pump room, for the irrigation of trees.

The two 72sq.m reservoirs will be sited on the 39,000sq.m plot previously earmarked for an obstacle course tack.

Mad Fitness is a company owned by Darren Desira and Bilom Group owner Michael Bugeja, which has declared owning the land along Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali. MaltaToday is informed that part of this land is still tilled by tenants.

The PA’s advisory panel on agricultural issues said the applicants are not registered with the Agriculture Directorate, and that the site is still registered on a third party. Only one reservoir of over 100 cubmic metres, and one pump room of not more than 4sq.m, are being recommended for approval by the advisory panel.

Mad Fitness’s previous application for the development of an obstacle course on this land was withdrawn during a planning hearing in July 2023, following a negative recommendation by the PA’s planning directorate. Project architect Colin Zammit had requested a ‘suspension’ of the application in view of the government’s intention to introduce a new policy to regulate outdoor gyms, as learnt by the developers in meetings with government officials.

The request for a suspension was however turned down by the PA board. PA board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri and executive chairman Oliver Magro insisted the request could not be entertained because the PA was not officially informed about the policy review. Both insisted that a suspension can only accepted when the PA is informed by the planning minister of such a review.

Mad Fitness was eyeing an obstacle course that included the planting of 836 trees, including 154 Cypress trees and 114 Sandara Gums, with two underground reservoirs to water them. Over 7,400sq.m of the plot was to be covered by beaten earth for the obstacle course, and a further 3,100sq.m for the outside gym and fitness centre, and 418sq.m of hard paving for the entrance.

Changing rooms and showers, sanitary facilities and an information centre with outside tables near the entrance were included in the project.

But the Ta’ Qali Action Plan designates this site for agriculture and horticulture; only buildings and uses essential to the needs of agriculture can be permitted, and only if it can be demonstrated to the satisfaction of the PA that such development will not adversely affect water supply, soil, and the surrounding area of high landscape value.

The case officer recommended refusal because the proposed development was deemed to be in breach of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development and was not considered necessary within the rural area, did not sustain agriculture and resulted in a negative impact on the area.

The PA received over 400 objections to the development, including one from Moviment Graffitti which objected to the take up of agricultural land.

Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) is a sports activity where athletes run through a variety of different obstacles, in races inspired by military training methods to test physical and mental endurance. Courses may also include climbing over walls or up ropes, monkey bars, carrying heavy objects, and traversing bodies of water or mud, or crawling under wire or netting.