Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar

laura_calleja
14 July 2020, 7:45am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 2:45am on the Coast Road in the direction of St Julians (photo: CMRU)
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The accident occurred at 2:45am on the Coast Road in the direction of St Julians.

The victim, who is from Copsicua, was riding an Aprilla when he crashed into the dividing wall and was dragged for several meters.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and a police investigation is ongoing. 

