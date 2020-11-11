Two injured in quadbike accident

Two people were hospitalised after falling off a quadbike in Gozo.

The accident occurred at around 6pm in Triq ix-Xwejni, near Marsalforn.

Police said the 28-year-old driver who lives in Qormi lost control of the quadbike and both him and the pillion rider, an 18-year-old Briton, were injured.

Both were taken to Gozo Hospital for further treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened.