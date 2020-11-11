Two injured in quadbike accident
Two people were hospitalised after falling off a quadbike in Gozo
The accident occurred at around 6pm in Triq ix-Xwejni, near Marsalforn.
Police said the 28-year-old driver who lives in Qormi lost control of the quadbike and both him and the pillion rider, an 18-year-old Briton, were injured.
Both were taken to Gozo Hospital for further treatment.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened.
