Two injured in quadbike accident

11 November 2020, 8:11am
Police said the 28-year-old driver who lives in Qormi lost control of the quadbike and both him and the pillion rider, an 18-year-old Briton, were injured.

Both were taken to Gozo Hospital for further treatment. 

A magisterial inquiry has been opened. 

