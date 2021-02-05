menu

[WATCH] Man extradited to Germany on armed robbery charges

A 25-year-old has been extradited to Germany on charges of armed robbery and organised crime

laura_calleja
5 February 2021, 4:06pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo taken from footage provided by the Malta Police Force
Photo taken from footage provided by the Malta Police Force

A 25-year-old man from Cameroon serving a prison sentence in Malta was extradited to Germany to be tried for several crimes, the police said on Thursday. 

On 22 January the man was re-arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

The man is wanted in Germany for armed robbery and organised crime.

He was serving a prison sentence at the Corradino Correctional Facility after the court found him guilty of crimes relating to counterfeit passports, last September.

Inspector Mark Galea led the prosecution, while Inspector Robinson Mifsud led the extradition operation.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Germany for armed robbery arrested in Malta

More in Court & Police
Man arrested after setting apartment on fire with couple inside
Court & Police

Man arrested after setting apartment on fire with couple inside
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Man extradited to Germany on armed robbery charges
Court & Police

[WATCH] Man extradited to Germany on armed robbery charges
Laura Calleja
Police unable to trace alleged kidnap victim, as case against Slovakian trio begins
Court & Police

Police unable to trace alleged kidnap victim, as case against Slovakian trio begins
Matthew Agius
Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner
Court & Police

Homeless men admit to attempted theft after break-in thwarted by property owner
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.