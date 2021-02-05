[WATCH] Man extradited to Germany on armed robbery charges

A 25-year-old man from Cameroon serving a prison sentence in Malta was extradited to Germany to be tried for several crimes, the police said on Thursday.

On 22 January the man was re-arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

The man is wanted in Germany for armed robbery and organised crime.

He was serving a prison sentence at the Corradino Correctional Facility after the court found him guilty of crimes relating to counterfeit passports, last September.

Inspector Mark Galea led the prosecution, while Inspector Robinson Mifsud led the extradition operation.

