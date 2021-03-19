Man arrested in connection with theft of vehicles
The 37-year-old is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and is expected in court this afternoon
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of several vehicles.
Police said the man living in Fgura was arrested following several weeks of investigations and observations.
The thefts took place on the 15 and 16 of March in Triq Kent, Fgura.
The accused is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be brought to court later this afternoon in front of Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.
