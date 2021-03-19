menu

Man arrested in connection with theft of vehicles

The 37-year-old is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and is expected in court this afternoon

laura_calleja
19 March 2021, 9:52am
by Laura Calleja

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of several vehicles.

Police said the man living in Fgura was arrested following several weeks of investigations and observations.

The thefts took place on the 15 and 16 of March in Triq Kent, Fgura.

The accused is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be brought to court later this afternoon in front of Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
