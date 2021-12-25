Saqqajja crash leaves two-year-old grievously injured

A two-year-old boy has been grievously injured in a Rabat traffic accident.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Saqqajja, Rabat at around 8:30 pm on 24 December.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accident happened after a 35-year-old woman lost control of her Mazda Demio, and crashed into a tree.

The driver was not injured, but her two-year-old passenger was administered medical aid, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.