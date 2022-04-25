Man seriously injured after St Julian’s attack
A 47-year-old Austrian man was hospitalised after he was attacked in St George’s Bay
A 47-year-old Austrian man was hospitalised after he was attacked in St George’s Bay on Sunday evening.
Police said that the victim’s attackers fled the scene before their arrival.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he suffered from serious injuries.
Magistrate Charmaine Galea has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.