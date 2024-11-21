Man, 71, hit by a car in Bormla

A 71-year-old man from Bormla was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after he was hit by a car in his home town.

According to police, initial investigations showed that he was hit by a Kia Picanto driven by a 43-year-old woman from San Pawl il-Baħar.

The accident happened at around 6:15am in Triq San Ġwann T’Għuxa, Bormla.

A medical team helped the man and took him to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.