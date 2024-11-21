Man, 71, hit by a car in Bormla
Police say the man was hit by a car in Bormla on Wednesday morning
A 71-year-old man from Bormla was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after he was hit by a car in his home town.
According to police, initial investigations showed that he was hit by a Kia Picanto driven by a 43-year-old woman from San Pawl il-Baħar.
The accident happened at around 6:15am in Triq San Ġwann T’Għuxa, Bormla.
A medical team helped the man and took him to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries are grievous.
Police investigations are ongoing.