menu

Man, 71, hit by a car in Bormla

Police say the man was hit by a car in Bormla on Wednesday morning

nicole_meilak
21 November 2024, 11:23am
by Nicole Meilak

A 71-year-old man from Bormla was taken to hospital with grievous injuries after he was hit by a car in his home town.

According to police, initial investigations showed that he was hit by a Kia Picanto driven by a 43-year-old woman from San Pawl il-Baħar.

The accident happened at around 6:15am in Triq San Ġwann T’Għuxa, Bormla. 

A medical team helped the man and took him to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.