PA rejects ODZ crematorium in Gudja

An application to build a standalone crematorium in Gudja has been refused by the Planning Commission on the grounds that it lacked clearance from the required authorities and was situated in an outside development zone agricultural area.

Planning policies allow crematoria to be developed in ODZ areas, provided they are located within a one-kilometre radius of the principal urban area as was the case in this application.

However, such developments require clearance from the Environmental Health Directorate (EHD). When proposed on agricultural land, approval from the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) is also necessary. The committee advises the authority on developments impacting agricultural land.

In this case, both the EHD and AAC objected. The AAC opposed the proposal because it was on agricultural land, while the EHD objected because the site was less than 183m from the nearest dwelling.

The 1,700sq.m site earmarked for the crematorium also lies within a Valley Protection Zone and is designated as a rural protection area.

The development, submitted by Daniel Buhagiar, proposed a basement level containing an autopsy hall and a cold room, and a ground floor with a reception area, witness room, ceremony hall, mortuary, cremulator and ash room.

The Gudja local council, represented by architect Jesmond Mugliett, also objected to the project. But the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had cleared the project, citing “the site context and nature of the proposal.”

Malta still has no crematoria, despite cremation being legalised in 2019. A planning policy allowing crematoria in ODZ areas but restricting them to within one kilometre of the principal urban area was approved last year.

The PA is still considering another application for a crematorium on agricultural land next to the Addolorata cemetery. That proposal has been cleared by the EHD but objected to by the AAC on the grounds that it is located on agricultural land.