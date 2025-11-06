Woman charged with killing pedestrian while driving uninsured

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary homicide after allegedly knocking down and killing a pedestrian in Fgura earlier this year.

Chloe Caruana, from Birżebbuġa, was driving a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck along Hompesch Road on 6 January when she hit two Nepalese women, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Baral Gauri Kumari, 24, sustained multiple brain injuries and died five days later. The second woman, Urmila Karki Thapa, 34, suffered grievous injuries.

Caruana, who was uninsured at the time, pleaded not guilty to involuntary homicide, reckless driving and grievous bodily harm when she was charged before the court on Thursday.

Police inspector Francesca Calleja testified that a man had phoned the Paola police station to report that two pedestrians had been run over. When officers arrived, they found the women lying on the ground, with a pair of slippers, a scarf and a bag scattered nearby.

The Toyota Hilux’s bonnet was heavily damaged. Caruana was approached by officers and read her rights. Moments later, her father Adrian Caruana arrived on site, telling police that the vehicle belonged to him and that its insurance policy only covered drivers aged 25 and over.

Under cross-examination, a police sergeant confirmed that the incident occurred near Super Shop in Fgura, but not directly beside a pedestrian crossing. He noted that he did not personally view any CCTV footage.

Inspector Calleja also told the court that the surviving victim, Thapa, had remained in Malta until July and testified during the magisterial inquiry.

A Transport Malta representative presented the accused’s driving licence and the vehicle’s registration details, while another official confirmed that the speed limit along the stretch of road was 50 km/h.

At the end of the sitting, the court ruled that Caruana has a case to answer. The case will continue in December.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided. AG lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted together with Inspector Francesca Calleja. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia appeared for the accused, while Lawyer Jonathan Abela represented the alleged victims.