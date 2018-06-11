Fake entry visa lands man in jail

A fake entry visa has earned a man a two-month stretch in jail.

Libyan man Habli Mohamed Altawfeeq Kalleefah, 24, was arrested at Malta International Airport after immigration officials suspected his visa had been falsified.

On behalf of the Principal Immigration Officer, Police Inspector Frankie Sammut arraigned the man before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning on charges which included the use of false documents.

After a tense debate with his lawyers and family members, Kalleefah entered a guilty plea.

He was jailed for two months.

Lawyers Lennox Vella and Marisa Mifsud were defence counsel.