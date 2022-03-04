No change in election campaign overshadowed by war

Support for the Labour Party appears to have stabilised at just over 53% in the second week of the electoral campaign, according to MaltaToday’s rolling survey.

Support for the Nationalist Party has hovered just under 45%.

Based on a sample size of 1,129 respondents, the share of valid votes stood at 85.4% on day four of the rolling survey. This represents an insignificant decline of 0.1 points over the previous day.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Thursday 3 March show the PL’s support at 53.1% (-0.2 over the previous day) and the PN’s at 44.7% (+0.1). Third parties collectively have the support of 2.1% (+0.1) of the electorate.

The numbers have remained practically static since the beginning of the week, in an election overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The gap between the two major parties now stands at 25,506 votes down from 26,379 a day earlier.

The survey’s margin of error now stands at 2.9%.

Robert Abela’s trust rating remained unchanged at 42.9% when compared to the previous day. Bernard Grech’s trust rating stood at 29.9% (-0.6).

The share of those who trust no one or are unsure stood at 27.2%.

All changes are well within the margin of error signalling no major shifts.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.