[IN PICTURES] Valletta crowds cheer Robert Abela after swearing in

Crowds gathered in Valletta to celebrate the swearing in of Robert Abela as Prime Minister after Saturday's electoral success 

laura_calleja
28 March 2022, 2:13pm
by Laura Calleja
A Labour supporter sporting a bucket hat with the vote gap between the parties (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Crowds gathered in Valletta on Monday morning for the swearing in of Robert Abela as Prime Minister. 

The ceremony was held at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta, where he was administered the oath of office by President George Vella.

Abela, alongside his wife Lydia Abela and daughter Giorgia Mae, greeted crowds as they made their way to Castille. 

Giorgia Mae Abela (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Miriam Dalli (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Robert Abela being sworn in as Prime Minister (photo: DOI)
Supporters watching the days events (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Supporters gathered outside Castille (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The crowd was filled with Labour Party flags (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Republic Street (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Prime Minister Robert Abela along side his wife Lydia and Giorgia Mae greeting the crowd from the steps of Castille (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Castille square was flooded with supporters (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Former President George Abela and his wife Margaret Abela (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Lydia Abela greeting suppoters (photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
