[IN PICTURES] Valletta crowds cheer Robert Abela after swearing in
Crowds gathered in Valletta to celebrate the swearing in of Robert Abela as Prime Minister after Saturday's electoral success
Crowds gathered in Valletta on Monday morning for the swearing in of Robert Abela as Prime Minister.
The ceremony was held at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta, where he was administered the oath of office by President George Vella.
Abela, alongside his wife Lydia Abela and daughter Giorgia Mae, greeted crowds as they made their way to Castille.