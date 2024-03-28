President George Vella meets with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola
The meeting also addressed the European Parliament's role in addressing regional developments, particularly regarding enlargement and migration
President George Vella received EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola as the pair discussed the EU Parliament’s role in participatory democracy among other themes.
President Vella expressed his hope that EU citizens will have stronger access and influence on EU institutions through next June’s EU Parliament elections. The meeting also addressed the European Parliament's role in addressing regional developments, particularly regarding enlargement and migration.
President Vella thanked Metsola for her visit and cooperation during his Presidency.
Metsola expressed gratitude for President Vella's service to the people of Malta and Gozo, highlighting their conversations and cooperation with the European Parliament.
She stressed the importance of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, urging the Maltese electorate to vote and make their voices heard in choosing Malta’s six MEPs for the upcoming term.
Metsola also commended the recent renovations at the Grand Master’s Palace, funded by the EU, as she emphasised how such initiatives demonstrate the EU's positive impact on societies by preserving culture and promoting heritage.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.