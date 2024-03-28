President George Vella meets with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola

President George Vella received EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola as the pair discussed the EU Parliament’s role in participatory democracy among other themes.

President Vella expressed his hope that EU citizens will have stronger access and influence on EU institutions through next June’s EU Parliament elections. The meeting also addressed the European Parliament's role in addressing regional developments, particularly regarding enlargement and migration.

President Vella thanked Metsola for her visit and cooperation during his Presidency.

Metsola expressed gratitude for President Vella's service to the people of Malta and Gozo, highlighting their conversations and cooperation with the European Parliament.

She stressed the importance of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, urging the Maltese electorate to vote and make their voices heard in choosing Malta’s six MEPs for the upcoming term.

Metsola also commended the recent renovations at the Grand Master’s Palace, funded by the EU, as she emphasised how such initiatives demonstrate the EU's positive impact on societies by preserving culture and promoting heritage.