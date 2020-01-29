AD wants Standards investigation into Konrad Mizzi’s MTA consultancy

Alternattiva Demokratika has asked the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to investigate former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) chairman Johann Buttigieg in relation to the consultancy awarded to Mizzi by the MTA only days after he resigned due to his conduct.

AD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that Joseph Muscat should be investigated “because when the contract was awarded there was no tourism minister and Muscat was directly responsible for the ministry. Johann Buttigieg signed the contract when Mizzi had just resigned because of his involvement in the Panama Papers scandal."

Cacopardo said the scandal and Mizzi's involvement in it caused harm to the country. "Those involved in such scandals should not be rewarded; Konrad Mizzi should disappear from the public scene.”

On Tuesday, it was reported that last December Mizzi had been awarded a contract by the MTA, just weeks after his resignation in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Mizzi’s contract would have seen him pocket €80,000 a year as well as the use of a fully-expensed car with driver, medical insurance for him and his family, fully paid internet and mobile services.

“Gavin Gulia should be investigated because he is MTA's Chairman. The investigation should also establish whether Konrad Mizzi put pressure on officials to be awarded a consultancy, which officials were his 'dependents' as a Tourism Minister a few days earlier," Cocopardi said.

