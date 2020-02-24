menu

Air Malta cancels flights due to Italian Air Traffic Control strike

Air Malta has been forced to cancel several flights to and from Italy scheduled for Tuesday because of a strike by Italian air traffic controllers

laura_calleja
24 February 2020, 1:35pm
by Laura Calleja

Air Malta has cancelled several flights to and from Italy scheduled for Tuesday because of a strike by Italian air traffic controllers. 

In a Facebook post on Monday, Air Malta said that an air traffic control strike action taking place across Italy on Tuesday had caused them to make four cancellations. 

The following flights KM640/1 and KM642/3 from Malta to Catania, KM624/5 from Malta to Milan Linate, and KM612/3 from Malta to Rome have all be cancelled.

Return flights for the same day have also been cancelled.

Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights are requested to contact our Call Centre on +356 25991230 to change their flights.

“Air Malta apologises for any inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control,” the airline said.

