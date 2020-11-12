House approves increase in retirement age of judiciary to 68

The Maltese parliament has unanimously voted in favour of extending the retirement age of judges and magistrates to 68.

The coming years would have seen a considerable number of judges would be retiring at the age of 65.

The constitutional amendment was tabled by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. “In this way, we will ensure that there is no loss of experience and specialisation, particularly in the Constitutional Court, as well as in the Court of Appeal (Superior court), where there is a large number of pending cases,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that prior to the Bill being tabled, “extensive reforms” were carried out in which the government relinquished its power regarding the appointment and removal of members of the judiciary.

“This amendment is a clear demonstration of the commitment of this government led by Prime Minister Robert Abela, that through this measure and other concrete measures, we are strengthening the judicial sector of our country while we see that justice in our country will be more efficient and accessible to every Maltese and Gozitan citizen,” they said.

