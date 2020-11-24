Five die of COVID-19

Five elderly people have died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

Deaths now total 122.

The first case was a 76-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 6 November. He died at the Gozo General Hospital on Tuesday.

The second case was a 75-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on the 11 November, and died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility yesterday.

An 83-year-old who was confirmed positive on the 2 November, died earlier this morning at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility.

The fourth death was an 82-year-old who was confirmed positive on the 11 November, and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The final death was an 88-year-old who was confirmed positive on the 16 November and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta has registered 133 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities announced earlier on Tuesday.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 107 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,082.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 16 cases were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts of positive work colleagues, three were direct contacts of positive cases, and one was from social gatherings.

2,664 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 409,981 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 9,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.