'Festa ta’ Ġenerożità' raises over €2.5 million for charity

The Maltese public donated over €2.5 million to id-Dar tal-Providenza in a record-breaking fundraising telethon held on January 1.

“I am moved in no small way with the generosity and solidarity shown by the Maltese people that notwithstanding everything that is going on handed a beautiful gift of a record €2,531,540 to Dar tal-Providenza.” This was stated by Fr Martin Micallef, Director of the Home, who followed the “Festa ta’ Ġenerożità” proceedings from his office in Siġġiewi, handled incoming telephone calls and made a number of interventions using Skype. He went on to say that notwithstanding the Covid-19 and the uncertainties that followed, the Maltese population had again done great things with Dar tal-Providenza that in the last few months witnessed a substantial drop in revenue due to cancelled fundraising events such as the volleyball marathon. “This was indeed a message of hope in a time of disheartenment caused by this pandemic,” he said.

The fundraising part of Festa ta’ Ġenerożità, including appeals, telephone and on-line donations, were hosted at the WE studios in Qormi between noon and midnight. During the marathon, visitors to the studios included the President of Malta, Dr George Vella and Mrs Vella, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and, through Skype, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and the Leader of the Opposition and Mrs Grech. Also present were ministers and members of parliament from both sides of the House, delegations representing the main poplitical parties, various personalities and representatives of constituted bodies who also took time to answer the phones.

There were emotional scenes as former PN leader, Adrian Delia handed the organisers a cheque for €500,000 from an overseas investment managment group, Catco Group Capital Investment, of Tunisia.

The annual televised marathon raises funds for the home so that it can continue to provide the best possible residential services to the 115 persons with disability who reside at the Siġġiewi Home or its other community homes. Special measures had to be put in place for the reception of donations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No events were held at the Home’s Siġġiewi car park except for a ‘drive-through’ where persons wanting to make a donation could do so without getting out of their car.