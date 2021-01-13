Strong winds expected throughout the week
Isolated showers, and wind expected for the week ahead, the Met Office says as winter arrives to Malta
The Meteorological Office has warned that this week will be categorised by low temperatures, wind, and isolated showers.
"Over the coming days, it is expected to be windy, averaging between force 5 to 6, which may reach force 6-7 at times. Showers are expected throughout the week, with the possibility being lower on Thursday and Friday," a spokesperson for the Met Office told MaltaToday.
The Met Office said that temperatures are expected to plummet to between 8°C and 11°C
"This is caused by unstable air masses surrounding the Maltese islands, particularly on the Adriatic Sea, and a low-pressure system on Scandinavia, resulting in troughs from the northwest and leading to unstable weather conditions for Malta," the Met Office explained.
Weather breakdown for the week
- Wednesday; northwesterly winds of between force 6 and 7 with isolated showers and highs of 15°C and lows of 9°C.
- Thursday; northwesterly winds start between force 4 and 5, gradually getting stronger as the day progresses to between force 6 and 7 with highs of 15°C and lows of 11°C.
- Friday; mainly cloudy, again with northwesterly winds of between 4 and 5 with highs of 15°C and lows of 12°C.
- Saturday, Sunday; isolated showers, highs of 13°C and lows of 9°C, with wind between force 4 and 5.