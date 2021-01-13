Strong winds expected throughout the week

The Meteorological Office has warned that this week will be categorised by low temperatures, wind, and isolated showers.

"Over the coming days, it is expected to be windy, averaging between force 5 to 6, which may reach force 6-7 at times. Showers are expected throughout the week, with the possibility being lower on Thursday and Friday," a spokesperson for the Met Office told MaltaToday.

The Met Office said that temperatures are expected to plummet to between 8°C and 11°C

"This is caused by unstable air masses surrounding the Maltese islands, particularly on the Adriatic Sea, and a low-pressure system on Scandinavia, resulting in troughs from the northwest and leading to unstable weather conditions for Malta," the Met Office explained.

Weather breakdown for the week