COVID-19: Two deaths and 187 new cases

187 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

189 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,831.

14,276 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. This includes both first and second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 13,054 while total cases registered stand at 16,129.

Two persons died while infected with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours at Mater Dei Hospital. The first was a 79-year-old woman and the second was a 91-year-old man.

The total number of deaths is 244.

3,879 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 577,544.