Malta has 1,200 people who have received second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Malta has 1,198 people who have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data released by the health authorities.

Up until Sunday, 19,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta, including second doses. The information released today shows that 1,198 people are now vaccinated with both doses.

Malta, like the rest of the EU, is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after these were approved by the European Medicines Agency. Both require people to take two doses, three and four weeks apart respectively.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agencies on Friday 29 January with market roll out starting a few days later.

Malta has ordered one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has been flagged by Our World Data as having one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, with 3.7 people vaccinated per 100 people ahead of Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania and Spain.

Vaccinations against coronavirus started just after Christmas and medical frontliners, residential homes ofr the elderly, carers and people aged 85 and over living in the community being given priority.