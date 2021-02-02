COVID-19: One death and 141 new cases

141 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

132 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,665.

29,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 4,476 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 15,233 while total cases registered stand at 18,168.

One person died while infected with COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. The victim was a 92-year-old woman, at Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility.

The total number of deaths is 270.

2,836 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 618,453.