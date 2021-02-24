menu

Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Around 700 workers at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

laura_calleja
24 February 2021, 10:56am
by Laura Calleja
Health Minister Chris Fearne and Family Minister Michael Falzon were present while these workers began receiving the vaccine at the University of Malta's vaccination centre
Health Minister Chris Fearne and Family Minister Michael Falzon were present while these workers began receiving the vaccine at the University of Malta's vaccination centre

Around 700 workers at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

These workers include those who work directly with victims of domestic violence and addiction, detox professionals and various other workers employed in child residences run by the FSWS. They are all expected to be vaccinated by the end of the week.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Family Minister Michael Falzon were present while these workers began receiving the vaccine at the University of Malta's vaccination centre.

Both ministers reiterated their satisfaction with the structured way several social front lines are being vaccinated.

Falzon also praised the participation of all FSWS employees, who have seen an increase in their work over the past few months, because of the pandemic, which has increased loneliness and various new social pressures.

Fearne thanked the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) for its help in creating the vaccination centre at the University of Malta which provided another place where groups of workers could be vaccinated. He reiterated his commitment to running the COVID-19 vaccination programme faster to vaccinate more people as soon as possible.

More than 1,700 Enemalta, Water Services Corporation and ARMS Ltd workers vaccinated
More than 1,700 Enemalta, Water Services Corporation and ARMS Ltd workers vaccinated

On Wednesday 1,700 workers offering essential services also begun to receive the vaccine. This included Enemalta and Water Services employees. 

More in National
[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation
National

[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation
Karl Azzopardi / Jonas Simbeye
Emergency ambulance workers being paid less than their animal ambulance counterparts
National

Emergency ambulance workers being paid less than their animal ambulance counterparts
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Two deaths and 226 new cases
National

COVID-19: Two deaths and 226 new cases
Laura Calleja
Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
National

Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.