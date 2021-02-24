Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Around 700 workers at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

These workers include those who work directly with victims of domestic violence and addiction, detox professionals and various other workers employed in child residences run by the FSWS. They are all expected to be vaccinated by the end of the week.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Family Minister Michael Falzon were present while these workers began receiving the vaccine at the University of Malta's vaccination centre.

Both ministers reiterated their satisfaction with the structured way several social front lines are being vaccinated.

Falzon also praised the participation of all FSWS employees, who have seen an increase in their work over the past few months, because of the pandemic, which has increased loneliness and various new social pressures.

Fearne thanked the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) for its help in creating the vaccination centre at the University of Malta which provided another place where groups of workers could be vaccinated. He reiterated his commitment to running the COVID-19 vaccination programme faster to vaccinate more people as soon as possible.

On Wednesday 1,700 workers offering essential services also begun to receive the vaccine. This included Enemalta and Water Services employees.