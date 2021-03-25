menu

COVID-19: One death and 102 new cases

COVID-19 update for 25 March | 1 death • 102 new cases • 291 recoveries • 2,086 active cases • 3,049 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 160,260

laura_calleja
25 March 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
102 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

160,260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 47,081 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 26,148, while total cases registered stand at 28,612.

There are 2,086 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A 76-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital. 

The total number of deaths is 378.

3,049 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 795,647.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
