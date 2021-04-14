menu

COVID-19: 58 new cases and 41 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 14 April | 58 new cases • 41 recoveries • 578 active cases • 2,001 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 254,885

14 April 2021, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja
58 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

254,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 76,593 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 28,797, while total cases registered stand at 29,778.

There are 578 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. 

The total number of deaths is 403.

2,001 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 838,522.

