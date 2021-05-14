Gozo Fast Ferry's vessels arrive in Malta

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd’s eco-friendly, high-speed passenger crafts have arrived in Malta from Singapore in time to starting operating its shuttle service between Malta and Gozo from 1 June, the company announced.

The 40-metre, state-of-the-art vessels, which come at an investment of €10 million, arrived last night on a 148-metre cargo ship and were offloaded into the sea this morning.

The vessels come equipped with the latest environmental technology, advanced navigation capabilities and can carry 300 passengers during each 45-minute trip, the company said.

“We have gone through great lengths to invest in quality, and our clients and the environment were foremost in our mind. In the coming days, we will be announcing our ferry schedules — once these are cleared by the authorities — together with a price mechanism that will be very competitive and attainable by all,” a company spokesman said.

The company, backed by Bianchi Group and Merill Investments, said the two sister vessels provided passenger safety equipment, a VIP section, wheelchair access and enabled users to board with their bicycles.

The vessels, designed by the world-famous Australian company Incat Crowther, come equipped with a fully integrated bar to serve cold and warm products and feature onboard entertainment. Free, onboard WiFi service is available throughout the voyage.

The trip between Mġarr, Gozo, to the Grand Harbour in Valletta is intended to form part of the company’s vision for multimodal transport, and Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd has been collaborating with Malta Public Transport, the operator of the bus service, to ensure users — including those who hold a Tallinja Card — are offered a value-added, seamless, fast journey