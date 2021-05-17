COVID-19: Four new cases and 15 recoveries

Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

424,325 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 143,487 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,920 while total cases registered stand at 30,484.

There are 147 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,541 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 989,798.