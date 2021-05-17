COVID-19: Four new cases and 15 recoveries

menu

COVID-19 update for 17 May | 4 new cases • 15 recoveries • 147 active cases • 1,541 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 424,325

laura_calleja
17 May 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said. 

424,325  doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 143,487 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,920 while total cases registered stand at 30,484.

There are 147 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,541 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 989,798.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
