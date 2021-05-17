COVID-19: Four new cases and 15 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 17 May | 4 new cases • 15 recoveries • 147 active cases • 1,541 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 424,325
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
424,325 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 143,487 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,920 while total cases registered stand at 30,484.
There are 147 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
1,541 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 989,798.