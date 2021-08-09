COVID-19: Two deaths, 56 new cases and 38 hospitalisations
9 August COVID-19 update | 56 new cases • 878 active cases • 1,615 swab tests in past 24 hours • 38 patients in hospital, 5 in ITU • Fully vaccinated residents at 396,160 • Total deaths at 428
56 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.
Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours a 63-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.
The total number of deaths is 428.
Active cases stand at 878 after 121 recoveries were registered.
38 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.
The average age of cases is 33-years-old.
2,615 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,119,811.
Until yesterday, 774,907 vaccine doses were administered, of which 404,461 were first doses. 398,160 people are fully vaccinated.