COVID-19: One death and 27 new cases registered

27 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 84-year-old man. This brings the total number of deaths to 453.

Active cases stand at 643 after 79 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 25 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 810,125 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,477 were booster doses.