Roads leading to Saqqajja hill roundabout closed to traffic

The roundabout at the bottom of Saqqajja hill will be undergoing construction works between Saturday 18 September and Thursday 23 September.

Infrastructure Malta is advising the public to use alternative routes and avoid passing by the roundabout.

Triq l-Imdina in Żebbug will be closed between Saturday and Tuesday, with drivers asked to pass from Attard and Ta' Qali, or Mrieħel.

Between Saturday and Thursday, the southward lanes between the roundabout at Triq Buqana and the roundabout under Saqqajja hill will be closed off. Infrastructure Malta suggest passing through Ta' Qali instead.

The Saqqajja hill in Rabat will be closed off between Saturday and Tuesday. For travel to Żebbug, pass from Triq it-Tiġrija, while for Mosta and Attard, pass from Triq l-Infetti.

Access between Saqqajja hill and Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier will be closed between Saturday and Tuesday for asphalt resurfacing near the petrol station. Use alternative routes such as Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Triq Għeriexem and other nearby roads.

Triq Għeriexem will be open in both directions throughout the works. Triq it-Tiġrija, from Rabat to Siġġiewi and Żebbug, are open again after being rebuilt.