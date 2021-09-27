COVID-19: 13 new infections registered, over 70s start receiving booster shots

17 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457.

Active cases stand at 391 after 43 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 816,767 vaccine doses were administered, of which 6,908 were booster doses.

Taking to social media, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced people aged over 70 had started receiving their vaccine booster shots. Fearne urged all those eligible to take the booster.