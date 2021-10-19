COVID-19: Two patients in ITU, 22 new cases registered

22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 272 after 21 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 856,311 vaccine doses were administered, of which 36,140 were booster doses.