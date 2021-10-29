Voucher scheme: 90% of printed coupons used

90% of government vouchers printed over the summer have been used, with only three days left for people to claim their discount.

Data gathered by MIMCOL indicates that 10% of printed blue and red vouchers remain to be consumed before the 31 October expiry deadline.

The second round of vouchers were first distributed in June this year as part of government's COVID-19 economic regeneration scheme.

The voucher scheme was initially set to expire in September, but was eventually extended as €12 million worth of vouchers were still to be redeemed.

Given the looming deadline, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri called on the public to use their vouchers in eligible locations before time runs out.

The extension of government's initial voucher scheme was announced during the Budget 2021, with €60 to be spent at restaurants and €40 spent on services and goods.

The initial scheme provided €80 for restaurants and accommodation, and €20 on retail.