Rosianne Cutajar raises breach of privilege complaint against Jason Azzopardi

Rosianne Cutajar has raised a breach of privilege complaint against Jason Azzopardi over a Facebook post claiming she used vulgar language against him during a parliamentary debate in 2018.

Cutajar raised the complaint on Monday, claiming that she never used such language against Azzopardi nor towards other MPs.

“I’m not that low. I don’t use it in my daily life, let alone in the highest institution of our country,” she said.

In his Facebook post, Azzopardi uploaded a photo of what was allegedly her choice of words against him during a debate on 17 Black.

The debate was held on the same day that Yorgen Fenech, the former shareholder of Tumas Group, was outed as the owner of the elusive Dubai-based company.

Rosianne Cutajar enjoyed a very close relationship with Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar allegedly received some €50,000 while acting as a broker to Fenech in securing a property deal.

She denied this, but admitted to receiving €9,000 in cash from Fenech as a birthday gift.

Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia will rule on the complaint and determine whether the post constitutes a breach of privilege.