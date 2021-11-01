menu

Rosianne Cutajar raises breach of privilege complaint against Jason Azzopardi

Her complaint centres on a Facebook post uploaded by the PN MP claiming she used disparaging language against him during a 2018 parliamentary debate

1 November 2021, 9:54am
by Nicole Meilak

Rosianne Cutajar has raised a breach of privilege complaint against Jason Azzopardi over a Facebook post claiming she used vulgar language against him during a parliamentary debate in 2018.

Cutajar raised the complaint on Monday, claiming that she never used such language against Azzopardi nor towards other MPs.

“I’m not that low. I don’t use it in my daily life, let alone in the highest institution of our country,” she said.

In his Facebook post, Azzopardi uploaded a photo of what was allegedly her choice of words against him during a debate on 17 Black.

The post over which Rosianne Cutajar raised her breach of privilege complaint
The debate was held on the same day that Yorgen Fenech, the former shareholder of Tumas Group, was outed as the owner of the elusive Dubai-based company.

Rosianne Cutajar enjoyed a very close relationship with Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar allegedly received some €50,000 while acting as a broker to Fenech in securing a property deal.

She denied this, but admitted to receiving €9,000 in cash from Fenech as a birthday gift.

Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia will rule on the complaint and determine whether the post constitutes a breach of privilege.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
